Local spring and summer events are falling at the hands of COVID-19, with many canceled, postponed or not certain to be held.
Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater has canceled both of its summer musicals because of the pandemic.
CD Players board president Deanne Herrling shared the announcement on April 20.
“It is priority that we put the health and safety of our cast, crew and guests first,” Herrling said in an email.
CD Players typically stages two shows each summer, one with a cast of chidren, and one adult-casted community theater production.
Herrling said in addition to public health concerns, the group canceled its shows for financial reasons.
“The CD Players rely on fundraising and patron donations,” Herrling said. “So many are experiencing financial difficulties right now and there was no way we could justify asking for patron donations during this unprecedented time.”
While disappointed, Herrling said, “our organization as a whole is strong and we look forward to getting things started-up again.”
Bikes to Big Rigs
In Deerfield, The Chamber of Commerce has canceled its annual Bikes to Big Rigs, a display of farm equipment, emergency vehicles and cool cars for families to check out. The event had been scheduled for May 1.
“With the uncertainty of the future, and when things (will) open back up, there is no plan to reschedule it at this time,” Chamber Vice Chair Tessa Dunnington wrote in an email.
Other events canceled this spring include the Clay Collective’s annual Spring Pottery Tour, the Cambridge High School prom and popular Cambridge CAP spring events like the Underwater Egg Hunt and Touch-a-Truck.
Girls Night Out
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce’s Girl’s Night Out shopping event has been canceled, after initially being rescheduled from April 17 to May 29.
In Deerfield, beloved events like Worm Races at the Deerfield Public Library, an annual communiy center fish fry and the Deerfield High School prom have also fallen.
Some events are still in question, as many organizers are waiting on updated public health guidelines and mass gathering rules to make a decision.
Still on...for now
Summer events like Midwest Fire Fest, the Cambridge Summer Concert Series, Deerfield Summer Concerts and the Deerfield Fireman’s Festival are still up in the air.
Dunnington hopes that the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce will continue its summer concerts later this year.
“We are hopeful that things will get better and we will still be able to host our music in the park events and ice cream social this summer,” Dunnington said.
