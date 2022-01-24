For fans of non-motorized Wisconsin winter fun, there’s no better month than February.
The snow is often deeper and the days are noticeably longer and less frigid than January.
Statewide, opportunities for mid-winter outdoor recreation are vast: downhill and cross country skiing, fat tire biking, ice fishing, sledding, snow shoeing, ice skating and just walking in the woods.
Throughout the coming month, there are outdoor winter festivals from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi.
But before you start Googling and exploring road maps for potential excursions deep into the Northwoods, remember what our local area -- rural eastern Dane and western Jefferson counties -- has to offer.
We have skiing and fat biking trails at Dane County CamRock County Park between Cambridge and Rockdale. A state bike path passes through Deerfield and London.
There’s an ice skating rink in a picturesque, riverfront village park in downtown Cambridge.
You can ice fish on Lake Ripley and on a variety of other smaller local waterways.
And local sledding hills, meadows calling for snowshoers, and snowy wooded paths abound.
Getting outside in the winter is healthy.
Getting outside locally in the winter has an additional benefit, in what you can contribute afterward to our local economy.
When you’re ready to head back inside for a cup of tea, a pizza or a bowl of soup, both Cambridge and Deerfield have small coffee shops, cafes and full-sized restaurants.
The past couple of years have been a rough COVID road for local eateries. Sticking close to home opens the door for them to serve you this winter.
Afterward, walk your snow-booted feet over to one of our local merchants. How about a night in a local bed and breakfasts that's open year-long?
A 2020 report by Headwater Economics, for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, estimated that the economic impact of recreational tourism is about $7.8 billion a year statewide, fueling about 93,000 jobs.
“The outdoors is consistently a top driver of tourism in Wisconsin, and while travel has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation has been essential to keeping communities healthy and economically viable," Secretary-designee Sara Meaney noted.
We often think of summer as the high season for local outdoor tourism.
But this winter, consider taking a chance on winter recreation close to home, and extend your time to visit or stay at our eateries and shops. Stay at a local place of lodging. They're hoping for - and in fact need – your business in February, too.