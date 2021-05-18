May 20 School News

CAMBRIDGE
May 20: COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The Jefferson County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 12 to 15 on Thursday, May 20 from 4:30-6:45 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall, 575 W. Linmar Lane #A40 in Johnson Creek. There is no appointment, insurance or ID required, and vaccines are free. Parental consent is required, either verbal or written. More information: vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
May 26: Drive-through CES Art Show
Cambridge Elementary School is putting on a drive-through art show on Wednesday, May 26 from 5-7 p.m. at 802 W. Water Street, to show off the work of student artists. Drive through the parking lot and enjoy artwork created by all CES students from the car. More information: (608) 423-9272.
DEERFIELD
Walking School Bus
The Deerfield Health and Wellness Committee is holding a Walking School Bus event every Wednesday in May. Deerfield Elementary School students and families will meet at the Glaical Drumlin Trail next to Nelson Young Lumber on Main Street on May 26, and walk to school together. Walkers should meet at 7:05 a.m. and will leave by 7:20 a.m. Students should wear a mask and dress for the weather.
June 4: Summer school registration
Registration for Deerfield summer school will open on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m. and stay open until June 4. Deerfield Elementary School is offering two sessions of summer school for students in grades 4K-8. The first session is from June 14 to July 2 and second from July 5-16. All registration will be done online at the school’s website, www.deerfield.k12.wi.us. Contact Melinda Kamrath at (608)764-5442 ext. 5201 or kamrathm@deerfield.k12.wi.us with questions.
May 21: Demon Dash
The Deerfield Health and Wellness Committee is sponsoring a wellness activity on Friday, May 21 to run the track at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Families can visit the track from 6-7 p.m. and run or walk. Snacks will be provided, and students will receive a small token for every lap they finish. Masks are required. Students in grades 4K-6 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
May 22: Prom
Deerfield High School will be holding a Prom for junior and senior students on Saturday, May 22 outdoors at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. The event will include grand marches for both classes, and a formal catered meal. The junior grand march will be at 7 p.m., the senior grand march at 7:30 p.m., and dinner at 8 p.m. There will also be a post-Prom bonfire from 9-10 p.m. at the school, that all DHS students are invited to. More information: (608) 764-5431.