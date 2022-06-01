 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF

Cambridge boys golf wins sectional; advances to state

  • Updated
Cambridge boys golf sectional plaque

The Cambridge boys golf team won the Abundant Life Christian Sectional on Wednesday, June 1. 

The Cambridge boys golf team continued its dominance, winning the Abundant Life Christian Sectional on Wednesday, June 1, advancing the team to the WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament.

“We put a lot of time into our practice, and having a lot of good reps paid off today for the boys. They enjoy playing against good competition and it showed today,” said Cambridge head coach Travis Galston.

Junior Nick Buckman finished two-over par with a 73, taking third overall. Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores finished in the top-five, taking fourth with a 75.

Sophomore Cade Nottestad cracked the top-ten, carding a 78 to take eighth.

“Cade has had an up and down year. He hits the ball a mile which helps when you're accurate,” said Galston. “He has really settled in for the last five meets. He has a good touch around the greens as well.”

Freshman Matt Buckman took 18th with an 82. Senior Max Heth scored 23rd with an 85, which was not used in the team tally.

“We stayed patient all day, and it showed in our scores. We aren't done yet, and the boys are ready for the state tournament,” said Galston.

Everett Schroeder of Kohler earned medalist honors, shooting a 71. Kohler advanced with Cambridge to state after defeating Roncalli in a tie-breaker.

Team scores: Cambridge 308, Kohler 327, Roncalli 327, Abundant Life Christian Co-Op 340, Sheboygan Lutheran 346, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 347, St. Mary’s Springs 348, Saint Mary’s Christian 361, Sheboygan Christian 362, The Prairie School 374, Williams Bay 375, Howards Grove 384.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK