Deerfield 132-pound wrestler Jack McDonough was voted Outstanding Wrestler of the Year for the Trailways South Division wrestling conference. The two-time conference champion shared the honor with Leo Sabala of Johnson Creek and Korben Brown of Orfordville Parkview/Albany co-op.
While the voiced structured season prevented McDonough from defending his conference title this year he said, “I am honored to receive the South Division’s coach’s award.”
McDonough led the Demons in wins and pins this year in addition to winning his first WIAA regional title and finishing fourth in the sectionals.
The award was a fitting end to McDonough’s season as the team practiced at 5 a.m. outside the county each day, while also putting in extra time at a makeshift wresting from in a heated garage outside the county.
In an added twist of fate, McDonough shared the award with his childhood teammate, Korben Brown of Parkview. The McDonough twins (Jack and Nicholas) transferred to Deerfield prior to their freshman year from Parkview. That same season, Parkview left the Rick Valley Conference and joined the Trailways South.
