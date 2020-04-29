OLIVIA WILLIAMS
Buy Now
By Jeff Seisser spsports@hngnews.com

OLIVIA WILLIAMS

Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Cross Country, Basketball and Track

Favorite sports moment: Going to State in Cross Country and Track and winning Regionals twice for Basketball

Favorite school subject: Science

GPA: 4.297

Post high school plans: UW-Madison

Song you’re listening to right now: All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

Favorite place to eat: Pasquals

I like competing against: Deerfield

Motto/saying: “The faster you run, the sooner you’re done!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.