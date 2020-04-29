OLIVIA WILLIAMS
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Cross Country, Basketball and Track
Favorite sports moment: Going to State in Cross Country and Track and winning Regionals twice for Basketball
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 4.297
Post high school plans: UW-Madison
Song you’re listening to right now: All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers
Favorite place to eat: Pasquals
I like competing against: Deerfield
Motto/saying: “The faster you run, the sooner you’re done!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.