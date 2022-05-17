 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF

Nick Buckman and Cade Nottestad earn medalist honors for Cambridge boys golf

Cambridge sophomore Cade Nottestad earned medalist honors after shooting a 35 at the Monroe Country Club on Monday, May 16.

Nottestad shot one-over-par to take first place. Junior Nick Buckman carded a 40. The Blue Jays finished in second place, three strokes behind first place.

Lodi

The Cambridge boys golf team finished two strokes behind Lodi for first place at the Capitol Conference mini-meet in Lodi on Tuesday, May 10.

Junior Nick Buckman earned medalist honors after shooting a 38. Senior Max Heth finished one stroke behind Buckman, earning 39. Sophomore Cade Nottestad and freshman Kian Bystol-Flores both shot a 42.

Team scores: Lodi 159, Cambridge 161, Monticello 176, New Glarus 182, Watertown Luther Prep 184, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Columbus 191, Lake Mills 204, Wisconsin Heights 257.

