CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF Nick Buckman and Cade Nottestad earn medalist honors for Cambridge boys golf By Calahan Steed May 17, 2022 Cambridge sophomore Cade Nottestad earned medalist honors after shooting a 35 at the Monroe Country Club on Monday, May 16.Nottestad shot one-over-par to take first place. Junior Nick Buckman carded a 40. The Blue Jays finished in second place, three strokes behind first place.LodiThe Cambridge boys golf team finished two strokes behind Lodi for first place at the Capitol Conference mini-meet in Lodi on Tuesday, May 10.Junior Nick Buckman earned medalist honors after shooting a 38. Senior Max Heth finished one stroke behind Buckman, earning 39. Sophomore Cade Nottestad and freshman Kian Bystol-Flores both shot a 42.Team scores: Lodi 159, Cambridge 161, Monticello 176, New Glarus 182, Watertown Luther Prep 184, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Columbus 191, Lake Mills 204, Wisconsin Heights 257.