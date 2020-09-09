James Christian Robinson “Red Dog”, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home surrounded by the loving presence of family.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, James was born in Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Illinois to Alfred and Alma (Jensen) Robinson.
James entered the United States Navy and served on the destroyer USS Purdy. He often talked about these adventures. He worked at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson, for 35 years. There he helped organize the Union and was the first Union President. He and his family resided in Cambridge until 1992, when they moved to Ocala, Florida. In 2000 they moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. He enjoyed playing shuffleboard, fishing and NASCAR. He was a member of the Fraternity of Eagles in Ormond Beach Local 3800 and a “Friend” of the Veterans of Foreign War of Daytona Beach, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth “Betty”, his daughter Linda, his son Randy (Denise), granddaughter Valerie (Jerimiah), grandson Ryan (Katelynn), grandson Cory (Liz), step-granddaughters Sadie, Kate, Nicole, Kimberly and over a dozen wonderful great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Alma, his sister Ruth, his son Ronny and his grandson Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations towards a memorial in his name at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Local 3800, Ormond Beach.
