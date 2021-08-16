Station committee says its work is almost done

A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge expects to wrap up its work by the end of the month.
Members of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee said on Aug. 12 that they will vote on a final recommendation when they next meet on Aug. 26.
The Aug. 26 meeting is at 5 p.m. at the fire and EMS station, 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge.
The committee in recent weeks has essentially affirmed that a space needs assessment prepared in January 2020 by Keller Inc., of Kaukauna, was on target in envisioning space requirements for the fire and EMS departments for the coming decades.
That space needs assessment led the commission to propose tripling the station’s footprint and spreading out onto an adjacent site of a Pizza Pit restaurant and small house on West Main Street Cambridge. That became the basis for 5 simultaneous area referendums in April 2021, in which five towns and villages would each fund a share of the $6.5 million expansion cost. The referendums failed in Cambridge and in the towns of Oakland and Christiana, and passed in the towns of Lake Mills and Christiana.
The Building Review Committee began meeting in May, charged with bringing back a new proposal that local voters might find more palatable.
The committee said it will recommend a short list of possible cost cuts that could slightly reduce the amount sought in a future slate of referendums. They cautioned, however, that the more time passes, the more likely it is that rising inflation could scuttle any potential reduction in a referendum amount. It’s possible, the committee said, that a proposal to add the same amount of square footage would now cost more than $6.5 million.
The Building Review Committee has been meeting twice a month all summer, debating possible square footage reductions and, most recently, weighing whether constructing a free-standing EMS facility might save some money.
Some committee members said on Aug. 12 they’re concerned that having separate buildings would re-stoke division between the fire and EMS services, after years of working to bridge that. And they said they don’t believe any potential cost savings, likely negligible, would be worth that.
The committee said it expects its final recommendation to include keeping eight sleeping rooms for use by current EMS staff, and potential future fire department staff. But they expect to recommend having only four private bathrooms attached to those sleeping rooms, rather than eight. They expect to propose including four “Jack and Jill” style bathrooms with showers, each shared between two sleeping rooms.
In new cost analysis presented on Aug. 12, Devin Flanigan, of Keller, Inc., said eliminating the four bathrooms would save about $60,000.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson called that “shortsighted,” saving a negligible amount of money when it’s likely that eight private bathrooms are going to be needed in coming years as full-time fire department staff are hired.
Johnson said trimming $60,000 from a $6.5 million project amounts to only about a 1 percent decrease in the total project cost. The owner of a $100,000 home would save about $1 per year, annually paying $59 rather than $60 over the 20-year life of the referendum, Johnson said.
In new cost analysis presented on Aug. 12, Flanigan also said a recently discussed idea to move a workout room from the main floor to a mezzanine space above the apparatus bay would save at the most “a couple hundred bucks.”
The mezzanine was envisioned in the space needs assessment to be an unheated storage area. Additional costs, including extending heating and air conditioning to the mezzanine area to make it usable as a workout room, would likely offset any potential savings, Flanigan said. And, he said, it would eliminate needed storage space, that would have to be incorporated elsewhere into the building.
The only potential benefit of moving the workout room to the mezzanine, committee members said, might be to free up square footage in the existing station. That could allow the entire proposed building footprint to be shrunk in, with some elements that had been envisioned to be part of a new addition instead being fit into the footprint of the existing station. That kind of squeezing could make it possible to eliminate from the plans 1 or 2 of 7 proposed new truck bays, saving new construction costs.
The committee also weighed how much a further delay in bringing back a new slate of referendums could cost taxpayers. Committee members said they are concerned that rising inflation could mean that the same plans presented in the April 2020 referendums will now cost more.
The $6.5 million was a projection for a particular point in time “and we are not hitting those dates anymore,” Flanigan acknowledged.
“Time is wasting,” Cambridge EMS Director Bob Salov said. “If we stretch this out 3 months, 6 months, 12 months more, our price tag will significantly increase.”
“We need to get to the bottom of this and present something to the commission soon,” agreed committee chair Jim Heinz.