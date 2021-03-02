Coming into last fall, we knew the 2021 Dip For Dozer event would have to change. What we didn’t want to change was an opportunity for the community to participate in the annual event. Thanks to Terry Peters and J&T Bait Shanty II, we were able to do just that.
Terry’s annual Lil’D Fisheree already raised funds for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship as a tribute to her nephew, David Panzer. We combined efforts to take advantage of the fisheree’s outdoor venue. Event activities were coordinated, promoted and supported together. The many volunteers, sponsors, dippers and fishers made the event successful – in terms of having a day of fun and raising funds.
“Our primary goal was to maintain the Dip For Dozer as an annual tradition, even if we couldn’t jump into Lake Ripley. The event is more than a fundraiser for our community. It began in memory of Dozer, but many Dippers who never met him come to Cambridge to Dip in honor of others,” said Matt Hensel from the Dozer 52 Foundation Scholarship Board. “We also felt it was more important than ever to give back to local businesses who’ve supported us in the past. We added more ways to recognize and promote them alongside the event.”
Rob Nelles and his team of Dippers are well known for their extravagant and sometimes outlandish Dip costumes. They turned their efforts to supporting the Lil’D Fisheree by securing hole sponsorships, raffle items and working in below zero temps the day of the event. With their help, the 2021 Lil’D Fisheree proceeds far exceeded Terry’s goal of $1,000. In total, the fisheree alone contributed over $8,000 to the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship in David’s name.
Many hands and a lot of heart made the combined 2021 Lil’D Fisheree/Dip For Dozer successful. Special thanks this year to Cambridge area businesses for their contributions. Let’s continue to work together to keep Cambridge strong.
-Dozer 52 Scholarship Board members Benjamin Wolf, Dale Zuelsdorf, Jace Rindahl, Joseph Parish, Matthew Hensel, Kiefer Zuelsdorf and Rhonda Hagy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.