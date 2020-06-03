Elsie Neerland, 85, passed away on June 1, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Elsie was born in Monroe on Aug. 23, 1934, to Fritz and Hedwig (Schramke) Weiland. She married Lyle Neerland on Nov. 20, 1954. Elsie enjoyed traveling, solving crossword puzzles, knitting, taking road trips and eating at mom and pop diners with her children. In recent years she enjoyed playing euchre and cribbage at the Deerfield Community Center.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Lyle, three children, Sandra (William) Swain of Stoughton, Lyle Neerland, Jr, of Poynette, and Richard Neerland of Deerfield, three grandchildren, Eric (Holly) Swain, Brian (Elizabeth) Swain, Jaimee (Ashley) Neerland, and six great-grandchildren. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ewalt Weiland, a sister, Edna Johnson, a daughter-in-law, Darlene Neerland, and her precious dog, Ebony.
