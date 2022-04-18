Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus April 22 - April 29

Cambridge CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
Date — Wednesday, April 27
Location — Anew Vintage Cambridge
Entertainment — Craft
Lunch — Sandwich Boxed Lunch
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” resumed on Tuesday, March 1, after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Friday, April 22
Meatballs in gravy
NAS — no gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
Dressing
Whole wheat dinner roll with butter
Mixed fruit
Vanilla pudding cup
MO — Veggie Meatballs in gravy
NCS — SF Pudding
Tuesday, April 26
Beef Stew
Whole Wheat Dinner Roll
Butter
Corn
Chunky Applesauce
Banana Bar
Salad Option: Harvest Salad
MO — Soy Beef Stew
NCS — Banana
Friday, April 29
Pot Roast in Gravy
White Bread/Butter
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple Tidbits
Frosted Pumpkin Bar
MO — Black Bean Burger
NCS — SF Jello
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.