June 10 Local government meetings

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Building Review Committee
Thursday, June 17, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire and EMS Station
Fire and EMS Commission
Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m., Cambridge High School gymnasium
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
200 Spring St., Cambridge
www.ci.cambridge.wi.us, (608) 423-3712
Library Board
Wednesday, June 12, 7 p.m., teleconference
Plan Commission
Monday, June 14, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, June 15, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Tuesday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
4 N. Main St., Deerfield
www.deerfieldwi.com, (608) 764-5404
Public Works Committee
Monday, June 14, 6 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station
Finance Committee
Monday, June 14, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station
Village Board
Monday, June 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station
Library Board
Tuesday, June 15, 1 p.m., Deerfield Public Library
Deer-Grove EMS Commission
Thursday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.
Municipal Needs Committee
Monday, June 21, 5 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
Planning Commission
Monday, June 21, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, June 28, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
Finance Committee
Monday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station
Village Board
Monday, June 28, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge
(608) 423-3816
Town Board
Tuesday, July 13, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
N4450 County Road A, Cambridge
oaklandtown.com, (608) 423-9635
Town Board
Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m. Town Hall
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
208 Benton St., Cambridge
www.villageofrockdale.com, (608) 423-1497
Village Board
Monday, June 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
838 London Road, Deerfield
www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615
Town Board
Monday, June 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF LAKE MILLS
1111 South Main St., Lake Mills
(920) 648-5867
Town Board
Tuesday, July 13, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall