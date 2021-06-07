You have permission to edit this article.
Local meetings

June 10 Local government meetings

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station Building Review Committee

Thursday, June 17, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire and EMS Station

Fire and EMS Commission

Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m., Cambridge High School gymnasium

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us, (608) 423-3712

Library Board

Wednesday, June 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

Plan Commission

Monday, June 14, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, June 15, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Tuesday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com, (608) 764-5404

Public Works Committee

Monday, June 14, 6 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Finance Committee

Monday, June 14, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Village Board

Monday, June 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Library Board

Tuesday, June 15, 1 p.m., Deerfield Public Library

Deer-Grove EMS Commission

Thursday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.

Municipal Needs Committee

Monday, June 21, 5 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Planning Commission

Monday, June 21, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, June 28, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Finance Committee

Monday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Village Board

Monday, June 28, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Town Board

Tuesday, July 13, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com, (608) 423-9635

Town Board

Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m. Town Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

208 Benton St., Cambridge

www.villageofrockdale.com, (608) 423-1497

Village Board

Monday, June 21, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

838 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615

Town Board

Monday, June 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Town Board

Tuesday, July 13, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall

