Deerfield

Computer mice

The Deerfield School District has computer mice available for student Chromebooks, especially for students in kindergarten and first grade. Families can pick up one mouse per child this week at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry Street, in the front vestibule.

Cambridge

Sept. 30: Financial Aid Night

Cambridge High School is holding a virtual financial aid night for seniors and juniors on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. This is an informational session with Kari Temkin, the outreach coordinator for the UW-Madison office of student financial aid. Contact the CHS main office at (608) 423-3261 for Zoom meeting information.

You’ve Been Blue Jay’d

The Cambridge PTO is having a fundraiser this fall called “You’ve Been Blue Jay’d.” People can purchase a flock of blue jay pinwheels to roost on your lawn for 24 hours, before migrating to another yard. The fundraiser will take place Oct. 5-30. Orders are due by Oct. 9. More information: cambridgewipto@gmail.com.

