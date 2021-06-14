You have permission to edit this article.
Deerfield

Deerfield Middle School Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

7th Grade Honor Roll

Grace Albedyll

Jaden Bethel

Landon Brattlie

Bryce Casteel

Zion Davidson-Collazo

Isaiah Eide

Brenna Hole

Chance John

Taylor Krause

Halana Lemke

8th Grade Honor Roll

William Brattlie

Wyatt Brattlie

Anika Dunnington

Bryce Eickhoff

Rowan Franke

Zack Hansen

Addison Klein

Jacob Lindow

Martell Love

Tyler Olson

Gillian Ryan

Dayne Schwoerer

Ella Tallman

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Rylee Berryman

Lily Betthauser

Maximilian Diaz

Riley Fisher

Eliza Gollup

Brayden Hein-Beardsley

Jennifer Hewitt

Kendall LaChance

Rowan Lasack

Jacob Lees

Noah Maginn

Abigail Matte

Arden Nickerson

Henry Perry

Declan Pohlman

Allison Saari

Connor Schebig

Mariana Wetzel

Ashton Winger

Aubrey Witkowski

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Brianna Ament

Madisyn Andersen

Noah Caygill

Mesfin Draxler

Lily Dunsirn

Bronwyn Freymiller

Grace Gullickson

Bryce Jones

Kindra Judkins

Saige LaChance

Lydia Mack

Ryan Maly

Chloe Reichert

Piper Ryan

Lucas Sigurslid

Lauryn Weisensel

Benjamin Wetzel

7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Emmerson Drobac

Natalie Grob

Spencer Sheets

Greenly Williams

8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Rylee Betthauser

Hannah Judge

Madison Kimmel

Cora Nelson

Makayla Waack

