Cambridge EMS steps up to full paramedic licensure

Two years after it got the okay to “flex” respond to critical care calls if it had a paramedic available, the Cambridge Area EMS is now a fully-licensed paramedic service.
It was informed of the upgrade in an April 21 letter from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care.
EMS Director Bob Salov said Cambridge ambulances have been remarked with paramedic insignia.
Otherwise, he said there will be little day-to-day change.
“We’ve been running as a paramedic service for quite a while,” on a per-call basis under the 2017 state law that allowed department members who were individually licensed as paramedics to respond to critical care calls, even though the department itself remained designated an Advanced EMT service.
Wisconsin Act 97 was adopted in 2017 on the recommendation of a legislative study committee that looked at ways to address statewide EMS volunteer shortages and to strengthen local EMS service as more departments transitioned toward all-full-time staff while retaining some volunteers and paid-on-call staff.
In April 2019, Cambridge was one of the first EMS departments in Wisconsin to be green-lighted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for flex staffing.
That allowed Cambridge paramedics for the first time to do paramedic-level things like administer controlled drugs including drugs for advanced pain control; do emergency surgical procedures like making an incision to insert a breathing tube; and interpret tests like electrocardiographs.
Prior to that, if a patient needed paramedic-level care, a neighboring EMS department like Deer-Grove had to be called in.
In an interview this week, Salov said he was “so pleased,” with the change.
In addition to volunteers and paid-on-call staff, Cambridge currently has 6 full-time and 3 part-time paramedics. With that level of staffing, the department is able to provide the village of Cambridge and surrounding area with 24/7 paramedic coverage.
Salov said a drawback of the flex paramedic staffing had been that it could be pulled back at any time at the discretion of the department’s medical director.
Benefits of a full paramedic designation include being able to intercept – or respond to calls in other communities with a paramedic.
“We could not do that under flex staffing,” Salov said.
“That is a revenue generator, to be able to do that,” he noted.
And he said Cambridge is now allowed to transfer patients between hospitals and other medical facilities, who need paramedic care while enroute.
He noted, however, that doing inter-facility transfers requires department members to be out of the Cambridge area for extended stretches of time. To do those on a significant scale, more paramedics would have to be hired to ensure that the local area remained adequately served while some department members were tied up on transfers, he said.
He said EMS departments that have gone that route have benefitted financially. Some are now generating the majority of their revenue that way, he said.
