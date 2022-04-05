Cambridge community members invited to help plant, learn about trees

Cambridge area residents can help plant 90 trees this Saturday, April 9 as part of an ongoing community forestry effort.
The non-profit Cambridge Tree Project invests the profits from its annual spring tree sale into buying and donating more trees to public entities including Dane County, the village of Cambridge and the Cambridge School District.
For its community event, from 9 a.m. to noon, it’s seeking community help to plant the 90 trees in newly-developed Korth Park at the corner of Winery Way and Kenseth Drive and in public terraces throughout the surrounding Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood.
The rain date is Sunday, April 10.
Jay Weiss, Cambridge’s village forester who founded and continues to administer the tree project, said community members who would like to help with Saturday’s planting should be prepared to get dirty and should bring work gloves and shovels if they have them. He said the work will be appropriate for all ages, including children.
There will also be opportunities to learn, with brief presentations from Mel Askay, a climate specialist with Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change, and Dane County Forester Adam Alves.
Weiss said Saturday’s event evolved from a simply a tree planting workday to having an educational component as “everyone involved agreed that it would be great to provide residents direct access to tree experts, especially residents who just bought new houses, as they’ll likely be planting trees themselves over the next few years.”
Additional area volunteers are also joining in, including from a Dane County arborists/urban forestry group and urban forestry students from Madison College, where Alves is an instructor.
Weiss said Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood residents were allowed to choose the trees for the public terraces in front of their homes. Including both the Korth Park and terrace trees, about 25 different species will be planted on Saturday, he said.
The most popular tree requested was catalpa, followed by red horse chestnut and ginkgo, Weiss said, noting that all of the trees being planted this year were selected to perform well in the compacted soils like those found in a newly developed subdivisions like The Vineyards at Cambridge.
Weiss noted that the Cambridge Tree Project is also, this spring, funding tree plantings on Cambridge School District property and at CamRock County Park.
Weiss said over the past 15 years, the Cambridge Tree Project has planted about 1,300 trees, about 1,000 of which were donated and about 300 were purchased by private property owners. In most cases the private property owners bought their trees at cost. A few of those private purchases were subsidized by the Cambridge Tree Project, Weiss said.
He said he continues to monitor the health of all of the trees that have been planted on public property since the Cambridge Tree Project was founded.
Weiss also noted that Cambridge has been a designed Tree City USA for 16 years and now counts about 175 species of trees in its “village forest.” That, Weiss said, is believed to be the most of any municipality in the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
For more information about Saturday’s event or about the Cambridge Tree Project, visit cambridgetreeproject.org.