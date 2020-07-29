The Cambridge Historic School Foundation has received a matching grant from the Wisconsin Historical Society, toward a 2019 structure report.
The foundation was awarded a $13,700 matching grant from the Henry Fulder Architectural and Historical Heritage Fund, a fund that helps local historical groups, a press release from the foundation said last week.
The grant will help cover costs of researching, writing and illustrating a 2019 structure report, the release said, which will be used to guide refurbishment of the 1906 Historic School building located at 213 South Street.
The Historic School Foundation hopes to take on several projects to restore the building, including adding an elevator, the release said. In order to do that, the foundation put together a history of the building, created digital blueprints and planned for future use.
The grant application was completed in early spring, and the completed structure report is available at the museum.
