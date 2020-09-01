The Severson Learning Center, the Cambridge School District’s 82-acre school farm, will be open to students and families this fall.
District administrators are hoping Cambridge students can use the property during the first months of the school year, that is beginning in a unique way due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students in grades 4K through 2 are starting the school year in-person, while grades 3 through 12 are beginning virtually. And students with special needs in grades 3 through 12 are returning in-person to Cambridge High School.
Whether students are learning virtually or in classrooms, administrators say they want them to be able to take advantage of the SLC.
“We have discussed...the importance of keeping children and families active and engaged during these difficult times. Severson, with our variety of terrain and focal points, is a perfect place to get outside and enjoy nature,” said SLC Director Adam Gould in an email.
The 82-acre farm on Oakland Road has gardens, crops, an orchard, a pond, woods and trails, a historic barn, a rock quarry, and a modular building that houses Koshkonong Trails Charter School.
District staff discussed use of the SLC this fall at the school board’s SLC comittee meeting on Aug. 31.
Gould said he’s hoping students will use the space in a couple of ways.
Students in kindergarten, first and second-grade can still visit the SLC for field trips or class activities, Gould said. Because those grades are allowed to meet in-person under Dane County public health rules, teachers could bring their classes to visit the property, he said.
Gould also said the SLC will be open to all students, as a space to do independent work, explore the outdoors or visit with their families.
School board president Tracy Smithback-Travis suggested that students could visit the SLC during breaks in the school day to read books or do homework.
Students also can take advantage of the trails, hike, check out the pond and quarry or try to spot wildlife, Gould said.
Gould is considering offering extended hours for families to visit after the school day.
He’s also hoping to offer some organized fun activities at the SLC for families to visit on their own time, like scavenger hunts or plant and wildlife identification challenges. Information on these activities will be shared to the SLC’s social media pages and emailed to families.
Any group visiting the SLC, Gould said, will have to follow Dane County public health orders that limit gathering sizes.
The SLC committee discussed whether upper-elementary, middle and high school teachers could assign homework to students that involved them visiting the SLC. Could a forestry teacher, for example, ask students to visit the SLC for a lesson?
That was a bit of a grey area, Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said on Aug. 31, because Public Health Madison and Dane County has ordered students in grades 3-12 learn virtually to start the year. But, Nikolay said, it could be possible.
Gould said he would extend the offer to teachers to use the SLC as a setting for recording video lessons or getting work done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.