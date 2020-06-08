Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Water and Sewer Committee

Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Plan Commission

Monday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, June 23, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Planning Commission

Monday, June 15, 6 p.m., teleconference

Library Board

Tuesday, June 16, 1 p.m.

Deerfield Cares

Tuesday, June 16, 5:30 p.m.

EMS Commmission

Thursday, June 18, 6:30 p.m.

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, June 22, 6 p.m.

Finance Committee

Monday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, June 22, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, June 15, 7 p.m.

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, June 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake Ripley Management District

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m, Town Hall.

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board

Monday, June 15, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

