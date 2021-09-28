Cambridge area should proceed with EMS privatization study

Studying a suggested change doesn’t necessarily lock you into taking that new direction.
It’s an information gathering process needed to make a decision, one way or the other.
We hope the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, and residents, staff and volunteers of the five towns and villages served by local fire and EMS, keep that in mind as they consider whether to study the potential to shift from a municipal to a privately contracted EMS service.
At a meeting last week, commission members gave a verbal nod to looking into privatizing the Cambridge EMS, but offered no timeline for doing that and no guarantee they would ultimately follow through.
Nor did the commission delve last week into how such a study might mesh with tentative plans to bring a new slate of fire and EMS station expansion referendums back to area voters in spring of 2022.
Studying whether to privatize the Cambridge EMS was recommended to the commission by a committee it created, that spent the summer reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station.
The Building Review Committee began meeting in May after referendums held in April, to triple the size of the station on West Main Street in Cambridge at a cost of $6.5 million, failed in Cambridge and in the towns of Oakland and Christiana, while passing in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills. That has since left the station expansion project in limbo.
A study would certainly be multi-layered.
A cost comparison would be key, of course. Other important things to compare side-by-side might include response times of private versus municipal services and how often a private service that’s interested in coming to Cambridge, and currently or previously served other similarly sized communities, has required backup from another service because its ambulances were occupied with interfacility transfers or other duties.
Overall community and patient satisfaction with the current municipal service in Cambridge and similar sentiment from other area communities served now or in the past by prospective private services would also be good to gauge.
We hope other hard questions are asked, as well, ideally by an objective third-party consulting firm.
Those might include why Fort Atkinson is now considering bringing its EMS service back in house after contracting with a private provider for the past 15 years.
Additionally:
- Why did the town of Deerfield a few years ago switch to a private contractor and later go back to Deer-Grove EMS?
- What other communities in Wisconsin have gone the private route and what have their experiences been?
- Who are the available area private EMS contractors and how might they pitch their hiring as beneficial to the community, fiscally and otherwise?
- What other government services have been privatized locally in recent years, and how has that gone? The best example is policing in Cambridge and Deerfield, which has been contracted through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for about 15 years.
- What are the facility implications? The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has continued to work out of what once were village police stations in Cambridge and Deerfield, for instance. A contracted EMS service would still need space to house its staff, including sleeping quarters. Any notion that Cambridge could skip upgrading its EMS building if the service were privatized, and save money in the process, is likely a fallacy.
- What would the terms of a contract be? Could a private contractor pull out unexpectedly, for instance, leaving the community in the short and/or long-term reliant on mutual aid?
- What would be the effect of privatizing the Cambridge EMS be on existing volunteers and the six paramedics and EMS director currently on staff? Would those positions end? Is the community willing to reduce staff and to lose volunteer opportunities? Hearing directly from current EMS staff and volunteers would be critical.
- Can such a study can be done separately from ongoing discussions about expanding the fire and EMS station? Or does it need to be done before the expansion question is brought back for a new slate of referendums? That’s something the fire and EMS commission might need to settle first.
We hope an EMS privatization study proceeds, that a variety of information and perspectives are brought into the process, and that the commission ultimately makes a well-informed decision that best meets the needs of the entire community.