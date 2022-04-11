Referendums to fund portions of a $6.3 million Cambridge area fire and EMS station expansion have passed in the town of Christiana and village of Cambridge, a year after being shot down.
Voters in the Town of Oakland, meanwhile, on April 5 rejected a referendum to fund its portion of the proposed project cost. It followed a failed station expansion referendum in Oakland in April 2021.
With all precincts reporting in Dane and Jefferson counties, the results were:
Town of Christiana
Yes 196 (60.9%)
No 126 (39.1%)
Village of Cambridge
Yes 289 (53.3%)
No 253 (46.6%)
Town of Oakland
No 526 (55%)
Yes 420 (43.9%)
In an email, Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook said he "couldn’t be more proud of this great community. Our heroes matter."
"The residents of Cambridge have spoken and they support their fire and EMS services," Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said in an interview.
Oakland
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, meanwhile, said in an email in the days after the election that it was "too early to comment," on the impact of Oakland's failed referendum on the station expansion project.
That "needs to be digested and discussed as a board," Kapsner said.
Kapsner has since acknowledge that town residents have an opportunity at Oakland's April 19 annual electors meeting to either let the referendum results stand or to vote to override them.
Voters in four of the five municipalities that proposed to fund the project have now okayed it; approval by Oakland town residents at the April 19 annual meeting would be the final piece of the puzzle, allowing the project to move forward.
Voters in the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale approved referendums in April 2021.
Kapsner said that April 19 "is the electors' meeting and they can bring up anything they deem important. I only facilitate.”
The annual meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the town hall, N4450 County Highway A and will be followed by the regular town board meeting. The agenda will include the swearing of town board members, a review of the town's financial audit, and setting the date for the 2023 annual meeting.
Town residents may not see the station project on the annual meeting agenda, but they have the power to add it once the meeting starts.
In April 2021, town residents packed an annual meeting following the failure of the station referendum earlier that month.
Town officials had said soon after the referendum failed on April 6, 2021, that the fire and EMS station would not appear on the annual meeting agenda nor on the town board meeting immediately afterward. However, town residents could have demanded during the meeting that it be added and a vote be taken. Town residents didn't ultimately push for that, however.
More reaction
In an email last week, Fire Chief Terry Johnson said while he was "very grateful the referendum passed in Cambridge and Christiana, I cannot tell you how deeply disappointed I am with the result in Oakland which prevents the project from moving forward."
"In order to provide our community with the proper service it deserves as you well know our volunteers on the fire side and the staff and volunteers on the EMS side need serious solutions in a real timely fashion to the many serious issues we face due to our current facility. Our recruitment and retention will certainly take a hit going forward after yesterday," Johnson said.
Voters in the village of Rockdale and town of Lakes Mills approved referendums in 2021 for what was then a $6.5 million expansion, and officials said those results would stand as long as the cost remained $6.5 million or less. So, voters there didn't see referendums back on the ballot this year.
Sheila Palinkas served on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission's Building Review Committee that spent last summer weighing how to recast the project for 2022 referendums after referendums failed in April 2021 in Oakland, Cambridge and Christiana.
Ultimately, the cost was dropped from $6.5 million to $6.3 million based on proposed square footage reductions and other changes.
Palinkas said in an email that it was "a little heartbreaking that it was so close to passing in Oakland with only 946 people voting in the most populous district.”
“My hope is that it is only due to people still not coming back from winter trips. That was pointed out by a few people as being an issue,” she said.
"I think great progress was made with four total approving the referendum," Palinkas continued. "Oakland should try again in November. In the meantime we can try and figure out what the issues are. That really depends on what the fire commission would like to do."
And Cambridge Area EMS Director Paul Blount called the failed Oakland referendum "surprising and disheartening."
"Being newer to the district I am very concerned about what these results mean for the safety of our current members and our district’s ability to recruit and retain our paid and volunteer staff. However, the citizens have spoken and we have to do our best to make it work with what they have handed us," Blount said in an email.
The five municipalities had been proposed to divide the $6.3 million cost of expanding the station on West Main Street in Cambridge from its current 9,000 square feet to about 23,000 square feet.
Cambridge has been proposed to contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, was expected to be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Christiana was to see no individual impact on property owners, with its cost planned to be covered by shared revenue payments it receives from a power plant located in the town.