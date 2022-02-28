 Skip to main content
DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL

Deerfield boys basketball perfect in Trailways-South as Demons complete comeback against Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK — Deerfield completed a perfect run through the Trailways South with a 76-61 win over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Thursday.

Johnson Creek (15-9, 7-5 in conference) led 39-23 at halftime, but Deerfield (18-5, 12-0) erupted for 53 second half points.

Cal Fisher scored 29 points and Dayton Lasack added 28 for Deerfield. Logan Sullivan scored a team-high 25 points for Johnson Creek. Austin Anton-Pernat added 19 for the Bluejays.

DEERFIELD 76, JOHNSON CREEK 61

Deerfield 23 53 — 76

Johnson Creek 39 22 — 61

Deerfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Lees 4 0-0 10, Betthauser 2 0-0 4, Fisher 11 6-6 29, K. Kimmel 0 0-2 0, Lasack 12 3-8 28, M. Kimmel 2 1-1 5 Totals 31 10-17 76

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 11 2-5 25, L. Berres 0 0-2 0 Anton-Pernat 7 0-0 19, I. Hartz 3 0-0 6, Bredlow 5 0-0 11, Totals 26 2-7 61

Three-point goals — D (Lees 2, Fisher, Lasack), JC (Sullivan, Anton-Pernat 5, Bredlow)

Total fouls — D 10, JC 15

Technical foul — D (Lasack)

