DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Deerfield boys basketball perfect in Trailways-South as Demons complete comeback against Johnson Creek csteed csteed Author email Feb 28, 2022 JOHNSON CREEK — Deerfield completed a perfect run through the Trailways South with a 76-61 win over Johnson Creek's boys basketball team on Thursday.Johnson Creek (15-9, 7-5 in conference) led 39-23 at halftime, but Deerfield (18-5, 12-0) erupted for 53 second half points.Cal Fisher scored 29 points and Dayton Lasack added 28 for Deerfield. Logan Sullivan scored a team-high 25 points for Johnson Creek. Austin Anton-Pernat added 19 for the Bluejays.DEERFIELD 76, JOHNSON CREEK 61Deerfield 23 53 — 76Johnson Creek 39 22 — 61Deerfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Lees 4 0-0 10, Betthauser 2 0-0 4, Fisher 11 6-6 29, K. Kimmel 0 0-2 0, Lasack 12 3-8 28, M. Kimmel 2 1-1 5 Totals 31 10-17 76Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 11 2-5 25, L. Berres 0 0-2 0 Anton-Pernat 7 0-0 19, I. Hartz 3 0-0 6, Bredlow 5 0-0 11, Totals 26 2-7 61Three-point goals — D (Lees 2, Fisher, Lasack), JC (Sullivan, Anton-Pernat 5, Bredlow)Total fouls — D 10, JC 15Technical foul — D (Lasack) Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball