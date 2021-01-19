CAMBRIDGE
Feb. 17: 4K Registration
Registration for four-year-old kindergarten will be on Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 are eligible. Parents should bring a copy of children’s birth certificates. Call CES at (608) 423-9727 to request registration materials.
Child development screening
The Cambridge School District is checking in with families of preschool students on their child’s development, and offering screenings before the start of the next school year. Families will have the opportunity to discuss their child’s speech and language, academic readiness and behavior with staff members knowledgeable in child development. Preschool children age 2 years 9 months to 5 years old are eligible. Contact Lauri at Cambridge Elementary School to begin this process, by calling (608) 423-9727.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 23: “Fly Like a Girl
”The Wisconsin chapters of Women in Aviation International is holding a free virtual screening of “Fly Like a Girl,” a documentary about women in aviation, on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. There will be a live question and answer session afterwards. Registration can be found on social media.
4K registration
Deerfield Elementary School will hold 4K registration during March. Families should call the DES office to request a registration packet, and should bring the child’s birth certificate to verify age. Students must be four on or before Sept. 1 2021 to qualify. 4K registration night is set for March 16, with time slots at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. More information: (608) 764-5442.
5K registration
Deerfield Elementary School will hold 5K registration in March. Families with students currently enrolled in 4K, who are moving to 5K, will have registration information sent home with them. Families new to the district should call the DES office. 5K registration night is scheduled for Thursday March 18, with 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. time slots. More information: (608) 764-5442.
Local scholarship deadlines
March 1: Fort HealthCare
Fort HealthCare is offering more than $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due Monday, March 1, 2021, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
March 15: 4-H
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering more than $15,000 in scholarships to 4-H members in 2021. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. To be eligible, students must have been a 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical college for the 2021-22 year. Members should apply with a resume and cover letter to scholarships @wis4hfoundation.org.
April 16: Dairy Promotion Committee
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee is offering scholarships to students in Dane County pursuing education in an agricultural-related field. The deadline to apply is April 16. Recipients will be chosen based on their involvement in ag-related activities, academic achievement and career goals. For more information, and to apply, visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships.
May 1: John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund
Dane County Extension awards grants annually to high school graduates and college students, funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The fund has awarded over $63,000 in scholarships in the last decade. Applications for this year’s award are due May 1 at 4:30 p.m. The scholarships reward students interested in agriculture or a related field, have a strong sense of service, maintain high grades and participate in 4-H or FFA. To apply, visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/. More information: Extension@countyofdane.com.
