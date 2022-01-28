 Skip to main content

DEERFIELD WRESTLING

Bryce Eickhoff earns a pin, Hayden Frazer wins via decision as Deerfield defeats Hustisford and loses to Horicon

Hayden Frazer
Buy Now

Hayden Frazer won an 11-0 major decision against Kylee Firari of Horicon at 113. 

Hayden Frazer won an 11-0 major decision against Kylee Firari of Horicon at 138 as Deerfield defeated Hustisford 24-9 and lost to Horicon 57-4 at the Deerfield Triangular on Thursday, Jan. 27.

“Hayden has been on an absolute tear lately, something has clicked with him after New Year’s. He’s going to be a challenge for a lot of kids,” said Deerfield wrestling coach Marcus Novak.

Frazer scored the lone points for Deerfield as the Demons lost four matches against Horicon. Hunter Milanowski was pinned (1:02) by Kevin Wenninger at 152. Bryce Eickhoff was pinned (2:55) by Brady Groenewold at 138.

“Bryce had a really good kid in his first match, and he hung with them the whole time,” said Novak.

William Brattlie was pinned (0:51) by Shayne Fluhr at 220.

William Brattlie
Buy Now

William Brattlie attempts to avoid being pinned by Shayne Fluhr of Horicon. 

“That was the first time all year that some guy got a shot on him, and we’ve been working on the whole year to sprawl, crossface or stuff the head. Normally he tries a guillotine-type thing that doesn’t work, but that was the first time he did it all year, and it was awesome,” said Novak.

At 106, Evan Grosvold lost a 6-1 decision to Bryce Twardokus. Double forfeits were issued at 170, 195 and 285.

“He’s struggling with size, he’s only weighing in at 94 lbs, but he’s improving,” said Novak.

Evan Grosvold
Buy Now

Evan Grosvold looks to keep his opponent down at the Deerfield triangular. Grosvold lost a 6-1 decision to Bryce Twardokus of Horicon. 

Horicon earned forfeit wins at 160, 182, 120, 126, 132 and 145.

Bryce Eickhoff
Buy Now

Bryce Eickhoff goes for a pin against Gavin Peterman at 138. Eickhoff scored the pinfall at 5:40. 

Against Hustisford, Deerfield scored a pinfall in their win. Eickhoff pinned (5:40) Gavin Peterman at 138. In the other match, Milanowski lost a 9-4 decision to Joe Beavers at 152.

“That last match was a great match. That kid is a stud freshman, he’s going to be really good. Hunter hung with him, and had him on his back,” said Novak.

Hunter Milanowski
Buy Now

Hunter Milanowski competes against Joe Beavers of Hustisford at 152. Milanowski lost a 9-4 decision. 

Double forfeits were issued at 120, 126, 132, 145, 160, 182, 195 and 285. Deerfield earned forfeits at 106, 113 and 220. Hustisford earned a forfeit victory at 170.

