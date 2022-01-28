Bryce Eickhoff earns a pin, Hayden Frazer wins via decision as Deerfield defeats Hustisford and loses to Horicon

Hayden Frazer won an 11-0 major decision against Kylee Firari of Horicon at 138 as Deerfield defeated Hustisford 24-9 and lost to Horicon 57-4 at the Deerfield Triangular on Thursday, Jan. 27.
“Hayden has been on an absolute tear lately, something has clicked with him after New Year’s. He’s going to be a challenge for a lot of kids,” said Deerfield wrestling coach Marcus Novak.
Frazer scored the lone points for Deerfield as the Demons lost four matches against Horicon. Hunter Milanowski was pinned (1:02) by Kevin Wenninger at 152. Bryce Eickhoff was pinned (2:55) by Brady Groenewold at 138.
“Bryce had a really good kid in his first match, and he hung with them the whole time,” said Novak.
William Brattlie was pinned (0:51) by Shayne Fluhr at 220.
“That was the first time all year that some guy got a shot on him, and we’ve been working on the whole year to sprawl, crossface or stuff the head. Normally he tries a guillotine-type thing that doesn’t work, but that was the first time he did it all year, and it was awesome,” said Novak.
At 106, Evan Grosvold lost a 6-1 decision to Bryce Twardokus. Double forfeits were issued at 170, 195 and 285.
“He’s struggling with size, he’s only weighing in at 94 lbs, but he’s improving,” said Novak.
Horicon earned forfeit wins at 160, 182, 120, 126, 132 and 145.
Against Hustisford, Deerfield scored a pinfall in their win. Eickhoff pinned (5:40) Gavin Peterman at 138. In the other match, Milanowski lost a 9-4 decision to Joe Beavers at 152.
“That last match was a great match. That kid is a stud freshman, he’s going to be really good. Hunter hung with him, and had him on his back,” said Novak.
Double forfeits were issued at 120, 126, 132, 145, 160, 182, 195 and 285. Deerfield earned forfeits at 106, 113 and 220. Hustisford earned a forfeit victory at 170.