The Clay Collective’s annual Spring Pottery Tour is a go this spring, after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.
The Clay Collective, a group of nine potters in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek, sponsors the self-guided driving tour every spring.
The event will happen this year, organizers announced this week on social media and on the Clay Collective’s website, theclaycollective.org.
It will be Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All nine Clay Collective members are showing their work, along with 12 guest potters who will be set up at studios on the tour. Overall, there are seven stops in Cambridge, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, and Rockdale.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Pottery sales will happen outdoors, and many artists are renting tents or making other efforts to spread out at the sites.
Hand sanitizer will be available at each site, and artists won’t be serving food. If a site is busy, the Clay Collective suggests visiting another site and doubling back.
Clay Collective member Mark Skudlarek, said participating potters agreed that the tour could go on this year.
“Last year, there were just so many unanswered questions…with the pandemic. We were all just trying to get our feet under us,” Skudlarek said. Ultimatley, given the uncertainties and risks, we “decided to shut it down,” he said
But now, with vaccines rolling out and the case curve beginning to flatten, Skudlarek said, “a lot of people have adjusted to the new normal.”
For area potters, the tour is critical financially.
Winter sales are perenially slow even in non-pandemic times, he said.
“We really kind of depend on a spring tour,” Skudlarek said. And, he said, “personally, it’s a really good weekend for me to recover from winter.”
The Clay Collective went ahead in the fall with its annual Earth Wood and Fire Artist Tour. That “gave us some reassurance,” that an outdoor pottery tour could go on safely, he said.
During that October event, Clay Collective members and invited artists to offer socially-distanced displays of their art.
Skudlarek said it ended up being one of his most successful events ever.
“I was really overwhelmed by the support,” Skudlarek said. Participants on the driving tours are “genuinely interested in what we do and support us,” he added.
Generally as the pandemic continues, “we’re making a go of it,” Skudlarek said. “We’re all trying to do the best thing possible for all involved.”
