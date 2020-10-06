Jordan Nichols, the Cambridge Community Activities Program’s park, recreation and youth director, is the organization’s new executive director.
The CAP Board of Directors announced Nichols’ new position last week. Nichols assumed the role on Oct. 5.
Nichols said he’s “excited” and “honored” to step into the position.
“I’ve been lucky to work in Cambridge for the past four years and I am looking forward to continuing to do so as director,” Nichols said.
Nichols has worked at CAP for four years. He served as the director of athletics and fitness operations for two years, before becoming the park, recreation and youth director.
Before working at CAP, Nichols was a recreation assistant in Sunset Hills, Missouri.
“Our team will continue to look towards the future and provide fun and unique programs for our community,” Nichols said in an email.
Eddie Pahuski, the president of CAP’s board of directors, said the board is looking forward to working with Nichols “and continuing CAP’s long tradition in serving the Cambridge community.”
“Jordan has insights and familiarity with all CAP programs and he is exceptionally skilled in working with students, parents, coaches and volunteers,” Pahuski said in an email.
“CAP has been blessed with outstanding executive leadership from Bridgette Hermanson and Lesli Rumpf over the years, and Jordan has been able to learn and develop his talents working with both,” Pahuski continued.
