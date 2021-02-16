Cambridge finalize solar farm committee

The village of Cambridge is continuing to solidify its process for opposing a utility-scale solar farm at its western gateway.
The village board on Feb. 9 finalized appointments to an ad-hoc utility subcommittee that will next meet on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be virtual; reach out to the village office or visit the village’s website for a link.
Subcommittee members will be Village President Mark McNally, village board members Wyatt Rose and Ted Kumbier, current village plan commission member Jeff Milsap and Nick Maas of Dancing Goat Distillery.
Maas’ appointment was controversial; village board members Kris Breunig and Eric Wittwer dissented in the 5-2 vote to add him to the panel.
Several other people had applied and there was brief discussion about making the subcommittee 7 members to accommodate everyone. But ultimately it remained at 5.
Maas said Dancing Goat’s location, close to where the solar farm is proposed to be located, leaves it potentially significantly impacted.
“I am heavily biased in the situation. I am really going to dig my heels in,” and “fight this until I die,” Maas said.
Village board member Kathy Cunningham said she “wouldn’t be opposed to having Nick on (the subcommittee).”
Others questioned, however, whether someone more objective might be a better choice.
The 375-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is proposed to be built on up to 2,600 acres in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield, within a total project area of 11,900 acres.
Up to 912,000 solar panels could be installed on land leased from area property owners, with each panel able to generate up to 530 watts of electricity, the engineering plan said. That is expected to be comparable to the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project in Iowa County.
Chicago-based Invenergy, LLC expects this spring to apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, kicking off a year-long state review process.
A certificate of public convenience and necessity is required in Wisconsin for facilities that generate 100 megawatts of electricity or more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.