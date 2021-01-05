JACK NIKOLAY
Jack Nikolay led four Cambridge players in double figures scoring 21 points in the Blue Jays’ 82-50 non-conference win in Clinton Monday.

Clinton

Senior guard Jack Nikolay dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Jays to a non-conference boys basketball road victory on Monday.

The Blue Jays (3-2) built a commanding 46-20 halftime advantage, then outscored the Cougars 36-30 in the second half. It was the highest single-game point total of the season for Cambridge.

Cambridge had three other double-digit scorers on the night: Sophomore Nick Burkman had 13, while senior guard Cody Harrison and junior guard Trey Colts finished with 12 and 11, respectively.

It was the second win in a row and third in the last four games for the Jays.

Pei Bingham led the Cougars (0-3) with 15.

Cambridge will play a pair of non-conference games this week. The Jays host Johnson Creek Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. start, then on Saturday Deerfield comes to town for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Both games will be player at Knoblauch Gymnasium.

CAMBRIDGE 82, CLINTON 50

Cambridge 46 36 — 82

Clinton 20 30 — 50

Cambridge (fg-ft-pts) — Nikolay 8-3-21, Heth 2-0-5, Harrison 3-3-12, Horton 1-0-3, Burkman 5-1-13, Kurt 2-0-5, Schroeder 1-0-2, Colts 5-1-11, Davis 1-0-2, Tesdal 1-0-2, Kozler 2-0-4, Frey 1-0-2. Totals 32-8-82.

Clinton — Mullooly 1-1-3, Chr. Peterson 0-1-1, Pe. Bingham 6-1-15, Aceves 1-0-2, Cha. Peterson 3-5-11, Feggestad 0-1-1, Mueller 4-0-8, Klein 2-0-5, Pi. Bingham 2-0-4. Totals 19-9-50.

3-point goals: CA 10 (Harrison 3, Nikolay 2, Burkman 2, Heth, Horton, Kurt), CL 3 (Pey. Bingham 2, Klein). Free throws missed: CA 5, CL 10. Total fouls: CA 13, CL 12.

