Clinton
Senior guard Jack Nikolay dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Jays to a non-conference boys basketball road victory on Monday.
The Blue Jays (3-2) built a commanding 46-20 halftime advantage, then outscored the Cougars 36-30 in the second half. It was the highest single-game point total of the season for Cambridge.
Cambridge had three other double-digit scorers on the night: Sophomore Nick Burkman had 13, while senior guard Cody Harrison and junior guard Trey Colts finished with 12 and 11, respectively.
It was the second win in a row and third in the last four games for the Jays.
Pei Bingham led the Cougars (0-3) with 15.
Up Next
Cambridge will play a pair of non-conference games this week. The Jays host Johnson Creek Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. start, then on Saturday Deerfield comes to town for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Both games will be player at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
CAMBRIDGE 82, CLINTON 50
Cambridge 46 36 — 82
Clinton 20 30 — 50
Cambridge (fg-ft-pts) — Nikolay 8-3-21, Heth 2-0-5, Harrison 3-3-12, Horton 1-0-3, Burkman 5-1-13, Kurt 2-0-5, Schroeder 1-0-2, Colts 5-1-11, Davis 1-0-2, Tesdal 1-0-2, Kozler 2-0-4, Frey 1-0-2. Totals 32-8-82.
Clinton — Mullooly 1-1-3, Chr. Peterson 0-1-1, Pe. Bingham 6-1-15, Aceves 1-0-2, Cha. Peterson 3-5-11, Feggestad 0-1-1, Mueller 4-0-8, Klein 2-0-5, Pi. Bingham 2-0-4. Totals 19-9-50.
3-point goals: CA 10 (Harrison 3, Nikolay 2, Burkman 2, Heth, Horton, Kurt), CL 3 (Pey. Bingham 2, Klein). Free throws missed: CA 5, CL 10. Total fouls: CA 13, CL 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.