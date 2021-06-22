Station committee may consider its mission

A committee that’s reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge may reweigh, at an upcoming meeting, what its mission is.
Some members of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee said on June 17 they’d like to get more clarification on that. Others, meanwhile, said they believe the group has a clear charge of bringing back a new proposal to fund the project.
At the June 17 meeting, committee member Sheila Palinkas also read out loud a letter regarding next steps that is expected to be further discussed at the group’s July 8 meeting.
The committee was created following the failure on April 6 of referendums in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and the town of Christiana, to fund portions of the proposed $6.5 million cost of expanding the station on West Main Street in Cambridge. Referendums passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills
Palinkas, who is awaiting a response to open records requests she’s made to the fire and EMS commission, said it’s important to thoroughly consider all information, “to look at everything,” before recommending a new plan.
She said she’s concerned about the process being rushed by those who would like to bring a set of referendums back to voters as early as September, in order to begin construction in early 2022.
“The real success of this project depends on the thoroughness of our work,” Palinkas wrote in her letter. “We owe it to taxpayers to present verifiable facts and data.”
The letter recommends a series of steps, including:
• For now, set aside the station expansion design that the April referendums were based on;
• Excuse representatives of design-build firm Keller, Inc., from discussions “until we get to the point of engaging a construction team,”;
• Invite private ambulance services in to discuss future service options;
• Further analyze the project budget and emergency call data;
• Better communicate with the community via meetings and information
• Update the design, hold new referendums and bid the project out if those votes are successful.
Some committee members said, in selling the project to voters, it’s important to fully tell the stories of how fire and EMS department personnel serve the Cambridge area.
Some committee members also said it’s important to examine whether a less costly expansion is possible, while still serving EMS and fire department needs.