My jeans don’t fit.
Is the beach safe?
I can no longer work and caretake in this small space.
I can’t sell my milk.
I can’t connect to the internet.
Will my business come back?
“I can’t breathe.”
I’m angry.
I’m going to throw this rock.
Tear gas and broken glass. Good cops. Bad cops. Strong words that need saying. Institutional racism. Signs that need to be held high in public spaces.
Underlying racial justice and economic inequality timebombs whose explosion should surprise no one who’s ever paid attention.
Actions that may or may not be justified.
And the latest indication that we spend far too little time listening to each other or truly seeing people who are different from ourselves.
It has been a difficult week in America, with widespread protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, at the hands of white police officers. It has spurred demonstrations and violence in the midst of a months-old COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the weight of 2020.
Words have been spoken and written by local, state and national leaders of color this week that are more important, in this moment, than the words of a white, middle-class, small-town Wisconsin newspaper editor. Leaders of color have urged calm while also speaking of justifiable anger and root causes.
Seek out their thoughts, if you’re serious about understanding what just happened on Madison’s State Street and in cities across the country. Learn from opinions that are different from your own.
That is not to say my words don’t have value. It is my job, in this space, to connect our rural experience with what’s happing outside our local sphere of cornfields and creeks and small schools and quaint downtowns.
Over the course of a career, it has been impressed on me in some memorably harsh exchanges that I don’t have the authority to write about experiences of people whose backgrounds differ from my own.
Those who have ultimately invited me in as a writer, despite their initial misgivings, did so after I agreed to listen quietly and to let them teach. I shut my mouth and opened my mind and they shared.
Listening will be our path forward from this week. It’s where empathy begins, how we begin to bridge what divides. It’s how rural and urban, and the wide gamut of economic, political, gender, ethnic and religious and other interests come together.
Let’s start by talking – and listening — about what spurs violence. Not condoning it but understanding where it comes from. Who was throwing rocks, and why?
This week, we especially need to hear from people who live in urban areas where fires are being set and windows are being broken, where cops are shooting tear gas and taking a knee in solidarity with protestors.
We will only understand what is happening in urban neighborhoods if the people who live there, share. To do that, they need to trust that those outside their local sphere will listen and be open to views that may be contrary to their own.
Maybe, going forward, a two-way exchange will broaden.
Maybe urban residents will in exchange pay more attention to rural news about milk dumping and spiking farmer suicide rates. They can have empathy, too, and can make an effort to understand what ails rural Wisconsin, though they aren’t living here.
They can listen more closely to rural concerns about flooding from upstream urban runoff and hear the worries of small rural business owners who are trying to survive. They can fully hear rural elected officials who, due to revenue caps and aid cuts, can’t afford to fix roads.
They can fully hear rural parents whose children haven’t been able to do homework this spring because they don’t have access to reliable broadband.
They can fully hear the stories of COVID spring rural isolation and despair, and the implications of that on domestic abuse and drug and alcohol addiction.
The first step is to hear each other.
What are we going to do about all of that, together?
