Deerfield students would likely still have snow days while virtual learning continues, should the weather require them, administrators say.
At a Dec. 21 school board meeting, Superintendent Michelle Jensen shared her plans for when snow days might be called.
Authority to close schools lies with the superintendent, Jensen said, and doesn’t require input from the Deerfield School Board.
Students are set to continue virtual learning until mid-January or early February. The school board voted on Dec. 21 to begin phasing elementary school students back to in-person learning on Jan. 26, with high school students set to return on Feb. 16.
Even as students learn virtually until then, Jensen said she still plans to call snow days if hazardous road conditions put staff travel to school in jeopardy.
Jensen added that because snow days often are unpredictable, staff members may not have enough warning to telework. And if staff have limited internet access at home, teaching remotely on a snow day could be even more challenging.
Plus, she said, snow days are good for students.
“There is so much excitement and anticipation leading up to the morning snow day call. For younger kids, It means bundling up in snow gear and spending time outside sledding or playing in the snow,” Jensen wrote in a memo to the school board. “For older kids, it means sleeping in...Both of these things are anticipated, whether we are in-person or virtual.”
However, she does see cold days becoming virtual learning days, where all students can stay home and still attend classes over Google Meet.
Because cold days are often called due to busing concerns or the safety of students walking, Jensen said there wouldn’t be a need to call a cold day during virtual learning.
If students are back in-person by early February, Jensen said she would handle snow days like a normal year, expecting to cancel in-person instruction if snow causes bad roads. And, once in-person learning resumes, cold-weather days could become virtual learning days if students have taken technology home with them the day before.
At the school board’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 7, board members expressed varied opinions on snow days. Some board members said they supported keeping staff home if conditions were dicey, where others said they would expect staff to report to school, like other professions.
