Premiere Couture relocates, purchases historic building

Woman-owned businesses have become a Main Street staple in Cambridge, and now the owners of Premiere Couture have purchased the old Matt Kenseth Museum at 210 W. Main St.
Co-owners Rosemary Williams and Laura Evenson believe that owning their own retail space will expand their business flexibility. The decision allows Premiere Couture to provide more space to serve brides and mothers of brides.
“We believe in Cambridge and this community,” Evenson said. “Having been a successful downtown business here, we love it so much and we are excited to continue to invest in Cambridge.”
Premiere Couture was founded by Williams in 1994 in Brodhead. The business was also on Monroe Street in Madison before moving to Cambridge.
“In our decade here in downtown Cambridge, we get brides and moms from all over Wisconsin. We have flourished here in Cambridge, part and parcel to our customers. We are constantly growing and we both have so much passion,” Williams said.
Evenson and Williams have been friends for over 40 years and have been business partners since 2000. Premiere Couture has grown to offer its own private collection of wedding gowns, “Catherine Rose,” in addition to carrying top-name designers for brides and moms. The name “Catherine Rose” is named after Evenson’s and Williams’ daughters.
The second floor of the building will be office space available for rent.