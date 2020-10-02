Did you happen to read Rep Horlacher’s Sept 22 press release entitled, “We Must the Overturn Statewide Mask Mandate”?
I know that Rep Horlacher is not a medical professional but, he IS a lawyer, and I always thought that any lawyer worth their salt was, above all, a logical person capable of posing and following a cogent line of reasoning. Guess I was wrong in Rep Horlacher’s case. Here’s why.
On the very same day that Gov Evers posted an extension of the mask mandate, Rep Horlacher put out a notice to the press saying. “The last statewide mandate has been in place for 60 days and Wisconsin has continued a positive trend in cases. Simply put, the mask mandate does not work.”
What does that mean, “does not work”? Would you accept that conclusion from anyone trying to make the following claims?
• Some women get pregnant using birth control, so birth control doesn’t work.
• Some pedestrians get hit by cars in cross walks, so cross walks do not work.
• Some students study for a math test but still fail, so studying doesn’t work.
• Forest fires still erupt even though there are burn bans, so burn bans don’t work.
The weekend after Gov Evers extended the mask mandate, Wisconsin posted a 27.5% positivity rate. What kind of an elected official makes inane statements like the one above while refusing to sit down with the governor for over 5 months? During those five months, Rep Horlacher and the GOP leadership collected paychecks for doing nothing to address this health and economic crisis.
Representative Horlacher, your representation doesn’t work.
- Donna Pahuski, Cambridge
