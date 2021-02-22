CAMBRIDGE
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Thursday
Newsletter assembly
Sunday
9:00 a.m. Worship no communion
9:40 a.m. Sunday School
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Wednesday
11 a.m. Cambridge clergy
6 p.m. Confirmation Class
7:30 p.m. Worship meeting
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
10-10:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion
Monday
7 p.m. Lent Bible Study on Zoom
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Grace Gab
Wednesday
7 p.m. Lent Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
Thursday
6:30 p.m. First Communion Class
OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sunday
10 a.m. Worship live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube
Wednesday
OCPC 172nd Anniversary
Online
Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
Sunday
10:15 a.m. Worship
Tuesday
10:45 a.m. Bible study
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
Tuesday-Friday
8:30 a.m. Mass
Friday
6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Saturday
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
Sunday
8:45 a.m. Zoom middle school class
10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Sarah Key, Vicar
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
Wednesday
6 p.m. 8th grade Confirmation
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Thursday
1 p.m. Lent Book Study at the Education Center
Sunday
9 a.m. 30-minute Meditative Service in the sanctuary
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
Wednesday
12-1 p.m. Drive-thru Soup and Communion
5-6 p.m. Drive-thru Soup and Communion
Thursday
1 p.m. Lent Book Study at the Education Center
Online
Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded 9 a.m. Sunday worship and a special Ash Wednesday and Lenten services can be found on the church’s Facebook page and website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
9:30 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Bible Study
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Bible Study
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
