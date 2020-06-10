As a distanced school year came to a close, local families and school staff celebrated graduating seniors this weekend with parades, video recognition and well wishes.
Both Cambridge High School and Deerfield High School honored graduating seniors on June 7, the date that would have been their in-person graduation.
Cambridge has rescheduled its in-person graduation for Aug. 9, and Deerfield for July 26.
While seniors may have missed out on traditional year-end activities, June 7 was still a day of celebration.
Festivities in Cambridge included a senior-organized parade through downtown and a virtual commencement with speeches, photo montages and performances from the CHS music department.
“Even though we can’t physically be together on this day, I’m glad that we can celebrate all of our successes and gain closure to the abrupt end to our senior year,” said CHS valedictorian Olivia Williams in a pre-recorded message that was part of the virtual commencement.
Deerfield celebrated with a photo slideshow including each senior and messages from staff. Seniors also paraded through Deerfield and received special deliveries of giant cookies, balloons and goodies from school staff.
In Deerfield, there was even a special message from a Wisconsin celebrity, Youtube star Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute.
Students and administrators alike acknowledged how unique this school year was.
In her address, CHS senior class president Karn Vethe called the differences drastic.
“We have not gotten to experience all the things seniors look forward to, like our senior picnic, Reality Day, walking through the halls of the elementary school in our caps and gowns, saying goodbye to each other and our teachers on the last day of school, and crying together at our graduation ceremony,” Vethe said.
“Even though these things are all important, we have so many good times to remember and be thankful for. We...are here today to celebrate the past thirteen years of hard work,” she continued.
“Graduating seniors in high school and college from across the country did not get the normal farewell that they’ve been accustomed to,” CHS Principal Keith Schneider said in his speech.
Schneider listed how much has changed in the past year, and how he never expected a year like this one. However, he said he hopes students find meaning in it.
“Be thankful for the three-quarters of a school year that we did have. Be thankful for the sports you were able to play this year,” he said.
Vethe and the other speakers thanked family and friends, and school staff for their support.
“We know that this wasn’t an easy time for any of you either. Making videos to go with lesson plans and still finding ways to connect with your students did not go unnoticed,” Vethe said.
Other speakers talked of positivity, perseverance and joy.
“Don’t forget to live like someone left the gate wide open,” CHS salutatorian Allison Lund said in her remarks.
