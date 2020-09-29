Wisconsin is the birthplace of snowmobiling and continues to offer some of the best snowmobiling opportunities you are likely to find, especially in northern Wisconsin.
More than 200,000 registered snowmobiles hit Wisconsin’s 25,000 miles of groomed trails each winter, which means safety is an important part of the ride.
Fall is the ideal time to take the first step of preparing for the upcoming snowmobile season by completing the safety course. The safety course seeks to ensure snowmobilers of all ages are safe while they are having fun on the trails. The course is required for operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1985 and who are 12 years of age or older.
Snowmobile safety is critical. In 2019, 16 fatal snowmobiling accidents occurred, with the top contributing factors being speed and operator error.
The safety course costs $10 and includes six hours of classroom instruction with two optional hours of hands-on instruction or a simulated ride. For those age 16 and older, the course may be completed online.
To register for a classroom course or an online version, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/safetyEducation
Smallmouth Bass Virtual Meeting
The Wisconsin DNR will hold a virtual public meeting to engage with stakeholders and discuss options for maintaining and improving the Green Bay and Lake Michigan smallmouth bass fishery.
This virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Members of the public can access the meeting beginning at 5:45 p.m. via Zoom or by calling 1-312-626-6799 and using meeting ID: 93985589492#.
The DNR previously held public meetings in 2017 and 2019 to discuss the status of the present fishery and its sustainability with stakeholders and gain perspective from guides and anglers. The Oct. 13 meeting will allow members of the public to provide input into how to best maintain and improve the Green Bay and Lake Michigan smallmouth bass fishery.
“We will continue to gather input on how to manage this special fishery,” said Scott Hansen, a DNR fisheries biologist charged with managing smallmouth bass in Door County. “Previously, we focused on Door County, but for this meeting, we are inviting participation from all of our fish management staff around Green Bay to address the entire Green Bay and Lake Michigan fishery.”
It’s important to note that during this meeting, information will be shared using a PowerPoint presentation. While the call-in number will allow attendees to listen to the discussion, to better understand the information and see the presentation, the DNR recommends the public attend using a computer via the Zoom link.
“We look forward to discussing this information with stakeholders and gathering their comments and suggestions to help us sustain the smallmouth bass fishery into the future,” said David Boyarski, DNR East District fisheries supervisor.
More information on the Lake Michigan fishery can be found on the DNR’s fisheries webpage.
