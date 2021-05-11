Artist Society plans summer outdoor art show

An outdoor art show is planned to pop up this summer near the CamRock County Park trail in Cambridge.
The Cambridge Artist Society will hold a pop-up art show from June 26 to July 10 at the park trailhead on Water Street.
The Cambridge Artist Society is seeking more artists to submit their work, said Jacy Eckerman, one of the show’s organizers. Interested artists should email: Cambridgeartistsociety@gmail.com.
The theme of the art installation is “Earth.” Work can be any medium, as long as it’s waterproof.
The artist society usually holds two pop-up art shows a year, said Eckerman. But because of COVID-19, its 2020 shows were called off.
“To get back on schedule, we wanted to have a show that would be outside, and a location that no matter what we could still have it,” Eckerman said. “We chose Cam-Rock because it is such a beautiful trail that seems to be the perfect setting for the show’s theme ‘Earth.”
There will be a reception for artists on June 25 at the site of the show.
“We are also excited about the foot traffic. It’s always nice to be able to share your art with more eyes and this gives us an opportunity to do that,” Eckerman said.
