hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Cambridge girls basketball wins against Lodi By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 15, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge girls basketball team pulled away from Lodi with a 69-57 non-conference victory over Lodi on Tuesday, Feb. 17.Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft scored 20 points in the Cambridge (16-7, 7-2) win. Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter scored 12 points in the second half, finishing with 17 points.Junior forward Kayla Roidt hit two second-half 3’s, ending with 13 points. Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland also reached double figures with 10 points.Rylee Schneider of Lodi (5-18, 1-8) finished with 20 points.Cambridge 69, Lodi 57Lodi 26 31 — 57Cambridge 29 40 — 69Lodi (fg ft-ft tp) — Schneider 6 5-8 20, Harrington 5 3-4 13, Prieve 4 0-0 10, Gray 2 0-0 6, Puls 2 0-0 4, Thieren 1 0-0 2, Klann 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-12 57.Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — B. Stenklyft 5 10-15 20, Holzhueter 4 8-11 17, Roidt 4 3-4 13, Freeland 3 4-5 10, Brown 3 0-0 6, T. Stenklyft 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 25-35 69.Three pointers — Lodi 7 (Schneider 3, Puls 2, Prieve 2), Cambridge 4 (Roidt 2, Holzhueter, T. Stenklyft).Total fouls — Lodi 24, Cambridge 14.Fouled out — Lodi (Klann, Puls). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you