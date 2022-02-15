 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cambridge girls basketball wins against Lodi

The Cambridge girls basketball team pulled away from Lodi with a 69-57 non-conference victory over Lodi on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft scored 20 points in the Cambridge (16-7, 7-2) win. Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter scored 12 points in the second half, finishing with 17 points.

Junior forward Kayla Roidt hit two second-half 3’s, ending with 13 points. Sophomore guard Saveea Freeland also reached double figures with 10 points.

Rylee Schneider of Lodi (5-18, 1-8) finished with 20 points.

Cambridge 69, Lodi 57

Lodi 26 31 — 57

Cambridge 29 40 — 69

Lodi (fg ft-ft tp) — Schneider 6 5-8 20, Harrington 5 3-4 13, Prieve 4 0-0 10, Gray 2 0-0 6, Puls 2 0-0 4, Thieren 1 0-0 2, Klann 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-12 57.

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — B. Stenklyft 5 10-15 20, Holzhueter 4 8-11 17, Roidt 4 3-4 13, Freeland 3 4-5 10, Brown 3 0-0 6, T. Stenklyft 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 25-35 69.

Three pointers — Lodi 7 (Schneider 3, Puls 2, Prieve 2), Cambridge 4 (Roidt 2, Holzhueter, T. Stenklyft).

Total fouls — Lodi 24, Cambridge 14.

Fouled out — Lodi (Klann, Puls).

