Dane County Board District 37 Supervisor Kate McGinnity, of Cambridge, has joined her colleagues on the County Board in calling on Dane County citizens to submit their thoughts, suggestions, and priorities for how remaining COVID-19 federal funding from the CARES Act should be allocated.
Dane County received $95 million in CARES Act funding during the pandemic; some funds have already been allocated to address immediate needs including support of the Second Harvest Food Bank, local businesses, and child care providers, but a significant portion of the funding has yet to be allocated.
"Representing the residents of District 37 is my top priority on the County Board and the best way for me to do that is through hearing directly from my neighbors across the District. COVID-19 has impacted all of us," McGinnity said in a release. "We need to ensure our families and businesses have the resources they need to stay safe and healthy and overcome the challenges of this pandemic. "I urge everyone in District 37 to give us feedback on what needs are most urgent to you as we go through the process of allocating the remaining COVID-19 funding from the federal government."
To submit suggestions email: engagedane@countyofdane.com and use the subject line "COVID-19 Priorities." Responses will be shared with members of the County Board over the next several weeks.
