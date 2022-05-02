Cambridge considers opening village streets to UTVs and ATVs

Cambridge residents will have a chance on May 24 to weigh in on whether UTVs and ATVs should be allowed to be driven on village streets.
At its April 26 meeting, the village board heard from a local UTV/ATV club that supports the proposed change. The board then voted to draft an ordinance update that it will consider on May 24, and it set a public hearing at the start of the village board meeting that night. The May 24 meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring Street.
Village board members said it’s important to hear from village residents before making a decision.
“I think the public needs to have a say,” Village Board member Kris Breunig said.
Bill Blaska of the Quad County Runners UTV/ATV Club, speaking on April 26, noted growing support for allowing ATVs and UTVs on local roads. Statewide, many municipalities are updating their ordinances to allow that, Blaska said.
“It’s growing extremely fast,” and is generating tourism dollars and supporting the statewide economy, Blaska said. “It’s one of the fastest growing family activities in the state,” he continued, noting that in 16 counties including Jefferson County “every single county road is open to riders.”
Quad County Runners President April Burmeister, who lives in the town of Christiana, said the change would allow UTV and ATV riders to come into town to shop and eat at local restaurants.
Quad County Runners has offered to pay for new signage in the village that would indicate that ATVs and UTVs are welcome and point out allowed routes.
Some village board members questioned the proposed change, however, saying they’re concerned about safety issues with young unlicensed drivers and worried about drunk driving.
Board member Kris Schaefer-Weiss called the potential for drunk driving “a huge concern,” especially since UTVs and ATVs aren’t registered through the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles, but rather through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. That means a drunk driving citation would be issued through the DNR and wouldn’t affect the recipient’s motor vehicle driving record, she said, noting that people with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses could still legally drive an ATV or UTV.
“They use this to get to the bars,” Schaefer-Weiss said, adding that “I feel this is really being fast-tracked. It’s coming up pretty quickly. I want to know how law enforcement feels about this, and I just feel like it would be great to have more public input.”
Village President Mark McNally said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services in the village, hasn’t yet had a chance to review the proposal and said there are other considerations to be made.
“I just want to make sure we are doing this right,” McNally said.
Others said they were ready to move ahead, however.
“I want to make sure this is a priority, and that if we do this, we do it as quickly as possible,” Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said, adding that “if this passes I might be buying myself a UTV.”
Ultimately, with Chuck Franklin absent, the village board voted 6-0 to move ahead with drafting an ordinance. The board voted 4-2, with Hollenbeck and Eric Wittwer dissenting, to hold off on a vote until after the public hearing on May 24.
In other matters on April 26, the village board:
Voted 6-0 to have a “No Mow May,” with lawn maintenance rules suspended in May.
Voted to take proposals from potential consultants who can either update or completely rebuild the village’s website.