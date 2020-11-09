The last of the Canada geese are passing through Wisconsin, resting and fueling at places like the Horicon Marsh. We still hear them high overhead, calling to each other; in a week or two, that will quiet.
They came through in early March on the same migration route. We listened then, with thoughts of the coming summer, laying plans for vacations and community theater productions while making down payments, ultimately refunded, for summer camps.
When the human world slides — or crashes — into crisis, do wild birds sense that? Domestic animals, we know, are affected by what’s happening in their household, but do our shaken vibes reach into the skies?
Or as long as there’s dropped corn in the field and other food and shelter to be found in the marsh, are migratory birds oblivious? Do they not sense on any level a pandemic, a long summer of racial unrest and a bitterly divisive election?
On an unusually warm, starry night this weekend we were finding the planets on an iPhone app we were introduced to recently in a 4-H astronomy activity. The app has opened the heavens to us this fall.
It’s said that migratory birds follow the stars at night, likely not through observation alone, but through a pre-wired compass in their brains.
As we decorate our Christmas tree a month early — because why not? — and prepare to celebrate a distanced Thanksgiving, we’ll continue in the geese’s absence to stand outside in our mittens using our app to chart the skies. We’ll continue to marvel at how that map is imprinted in birds’ tiny heads.
When the geese return in March, it will have been a year since the pandemic slammed into us. Will it be over? Will it be a normal spring with summer camp down payments to be made, community theater to again anticipate and a non-Zoom Eagle Scout party to plan for friends and family?
No one has a crystal ball.
By March, a new administration will have been in the White House for a couple of months. Will that transition have been smooth?
No one has a crystal ball.
By March, we’ll be closing in on a year since George Floyd. Will the demonstrations of 2020 have made a lasting impact? Will we be able to chart by then a clear, positive trajectory toward change?
No one has a crystal ball.
But we do have hope.
That we can hold onto, as we wait this coming long winter for the geese to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.