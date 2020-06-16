Triathlon, Lake Ripley Ride canceled
The Try Cambridge Tri triathlon and Lake Ripley Ride have been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19, organizers have announced. The triathlon had been scheduled for Aug. 16. The Lake Ripley Ride had been scheduled for July 18. Registrations fees will be refunded to those who had already signed up, social media posts said.
Conservation club plans archery league, cancels trap shoot
The Oakland Conservation Club is going forward with a 10-week outdoor archery league. It will begin on July 9 at the Oakland Conservation Club, located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on County Highway A. The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4 p.m. on Thursday July 9. Teams can choose to shoot on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays. More information: (608) 444-3885.
The Conservation Club has announced that its annual fundraising trap shoot, that had been scheduled for Aug. 16, will not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County seeks CARES input
Dane County Board District 37 Supervisor Kate McGinnity, of Cambridge, has joined her colleagues on the County Board in calling on Dane County citizens to submit their thoughts, suggestions, and priorities for how remaining COVID-19 federal funding from the CARES Act should be allocated.
Dane County received $95 million in CARES Act funding during the pandemic; some funds have already been allocated to address immediate needs including support of the Second Harvest Food Bank, local businesses, and child care providers, but a significant portion of the funding has yet to be allocated.
“Representing the residents of District 37 is my top priority on the County Board and the best way for me to do that is through hearing directly from my neighbors across the District. COVID-19 has impacted all of us,” McGinnity said in a release. “We need to ensure our families and businesses have the resources they need to stay safe and healthy and overcome the challenges of this pandemic. “I urge everyone in District 37 to give us feedback on what needs are most urgent to you as we go through the process of allocating the remaining COVID-19 funding from the federal government.”
To submit suggestions email: engagedane@countyofdane.com and use the subject line “COVID-19 Priorities.” Responses will be shared with members of the County Board over the next several weeks.
Second Harvest Food Bank food pick-up
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank is now being held twice a month at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, in a drive-up distribution in the high school parking lot. The dates this month are June 12 and 26 from 1-4 p.m. Please have your trunks cleared out for quick loading. Call 608-655-4246 with questions or if you would like to volunteer.
