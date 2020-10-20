As the leaves turn and the countryside brightens with fall colors, this weekend is a great time for a drive.

The Clay Collective and Cambridge Arts Council are hosting the Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour this weekend, Oct. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local artists from Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson will open their studios on the driving tour.

Art is a visceral experience, says potter Michael Schael. This tour is an opportunity to see artwork in person and have an adventure.

It’s also a chance to look behind the curtain — see the studios where the magic happens and the people create that magic.

Like so many events before it, the tour is adapting to Covid-19. Artists are moving their displays outdoors, masks and social distancing are required and artists won’t be serving food.

And a handful of artists are not opening their studios in-person, because of rising cases.

You can still show up for all the artists on this tour, whether you drive to their studios, or purchase a piece on an online store, or reach out to them directly to show your support.

This tour is a bright spot in our fall. And these artists are a source of pride for our communities. Let’s do our best to support them.

