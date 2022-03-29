A Deerfield church hoping to aid now-grown Ukrainian children who once spent summers with local families has reinstated a committee originally tasked with arranging their visits.
At a meeting on March 27, three people who hosted some of the 13 Ukrainian children who came to Deerfield between 2007 and 2017 agreed to sit on the committee.
The children, ages 8-12, were hosted by seven different Deerfield families over about a decade as part of Circle of Love, a joint effort of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
Bethel brought its first children to the Madison area for six weeks in the summer of 2000. St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran joined the program in 2007 and hosted children through the summer of 2017. In all, Bethel and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran hosted 117 Ukrainian children between 2000 and 2018.
Many former host families have remained connected with these now young adults, some of whom have made return visits to Deerfield. Some Deerfield families have also since visited Ukraine.
Over the past month, the chats and messages have turned dire, coming from war-torn Ukraine as senders flee bombed-out cities. Some have escaped the country. Some still in Ukraine are fighting, while others are in hiding.
The city of Borodyanka, about 50 miles from the capital of Kyiv, was mostly destroyed in early March in a Russian attack, including a community center there that Circle of Love connected with to help bring children to the U.S.
Borodyanka is about 70 miles from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that melted down in 1986. Children who participated in Circle of Love often had health issues tied to living in the contaminated Chernobyl region.
At the March 27 meeting, about 20 people weighed how best to fundraise to help the 13 now young adults and their families who have ties to Deerfield, and how to best get funds to them.
“There’s so many facets involved. We all want to help but we want to make sure that we have some guidelines and some leadership,” said Jessie Behlke, a former Circle of Love host.
“We’re trying to find the safest avenues to make sure whatever we’re donating gets there,” said St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran member Ethel Lund.
Pastor Holly Slater said about $1,100 of unspent funds remain in the church’s dedicated Circle of Love fund, sitting untouched since the last child was hosted in Deerfield in 2017.
The newly formed committee said it would start looking into how to tap into existing global organizations like Lutheran World Relief and the Red Cross, to try to get relief quickly to former Circle of Love participants and to support them in the long term as needed.
Behlke, now working to help a 19-year-old woman who once stayed at her home secure a visa to come to the U.S., said she’s been touched in recent days by an “overwhelming” community outpouring.
Just that morning “four different families came forward and said they wanted to help,” Behlke said, going on to share a text from the young woman, Sofiia, whom she said has heard of the local effort.
“If I could only be here to thank everybody for your prayers and your support and your kindness,” Behlke said Sofiia texted her.
Former Circle of Love host Rachel Beck said community members who want more information on the effort, including how to donate, can call her at (608) 764-8391 or email rachelmike@8391@gmail.com.
Questions can also be directed to the church office at (608) 764-5885 or by emailing Pastor Holly Slater at stpllpastor@gmail.com