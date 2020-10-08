As the calendar turns to October normally high school cross country teams begin their push toward conference meets and the postseason.
While this still is true, it’s going to be a bit different this year.
“For now, things are still on schedule,” said Deerfield/Cambridge coach Matt Polzin. “You could be told one thing today, but it could change tomorrow.”
This year’s Capitol Conference Meet won’t be considered a conference meet, rather, the teams that are participating this fall will come together on Oct. 17 and run an invitational at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
Meanwhile, the WIAA postseason will include three levels, instead of two. In year’s past a sectional meet was held for runners to qualify as individuals and teams for the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, held annually at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids since 1988.
This year there will be a subsectional, held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with sectionals taking place on Saturday, Oct. 24.
“As a coach I’m not thrilled with, it’s just not what we’ve been used to,” said Polzin. “Conference meets are now being pushed back and teams are scrambling to get more rest going into the subsectional; the whole thought process is to keep each level of competition being a smaller race. From that sense, I totally understand.
“If that’s what it takes to give us a full season, then I’ll totally support it.”
Deerfield/Cambridge will run on Oct. 20, but a site of the WIAA Division 2 subsectional has yet to be determined. Deerfield will be the sectional host, holding the race at the Huffman Course in Cambridge.
As of Tuesday, the 2020 WIAA State Cross Country Championships are still a go. However, it’s likely that all three divisions won’t be congregating in Wisconsin Rapids, rather, there may be three separate sites to accommodate social distancing.
“It’s better than nothing,” Polzin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.