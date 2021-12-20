Offers go here

Senior Meals

Dec. 23-Jan 7 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The next luncheon will be Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Keystone Grill in downtown Cambridge. More information, including the menu, will be announced soon.

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Dec. 24

No meal Christmas Eve

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Rustic Tomato Bean Soup

WW Dinner roll/butter

Caesar Salad: Lettuce, shaved parmesan, (NAS to omit), homemade WW croutons, Caesar dressing

Pineapple

Strawberry Jell-o

MO- Veggie Bean soup

NCS-SF Jell-o

Friday, Dec. 31

No meal New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Chili

Cheese (NAS to omit)

Baked potato

Sour cream/butter

Cornbread

Warm Cinnamon Spiced Apples

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO – Veggie Chili

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Jan. 7

Meatballs in gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

Dressing

WW Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Butterscotch Pudding Cup

MO – Veggie meatballs in Gravy

NCS – SF pudding

DEERFIELD DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.

