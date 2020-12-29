Kitty Epperson and Mark McNally both had something to contribute, to brighten their Cambridge neighborhood.
In what became a pandemic-year project, McNally, who has a longtime interest in woodworking, and Epperson, whose passion for painting runs as deep, are collaborating to finish 9 birdhouses to be hung in the spring in their condominium development on Waverly Drive.
Epperson, who will turn 95 in February, painted the first birdhouse in the spring with a flower motif, followed by one with polka dots.
Others followed, one every couple of weeks with hearts, more flowers, birds and even a Christmas theme. By this month, she had two left to paint, which she said will be done in the spring when she can comfortable work again in her garage. The fumes from the paint needed for the birdhouses to wear well outside is too strong to use inside her house, she said.
“I like to paint…and I’m into birds. I just love birds,” said Epperson, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years.
McNally, who lives a few houses down from Epperson on the same cul de sac, said he built the birdhouses out of scrap wood a few years ago, from a template he drew. His professional background includes working as carpenter.
“I was trying to figure out what to do with them. I’ve been wanting to get them painted,” McNally said. Epperson, it turned out, had the skills and interest in teaming up.
Anyone can nail together a birdhouse, McNally said.
“It’s the artwork that makes them special,” he said.
