Deerfield boys and girls track and field wins five events at Johnson Creek

The Deerfield boys and girls track and field teams won five events at the Johnson Creek Mini Invite on Tuesday, April 5.
Boys
Senior Dayton Lasack won the 110-meter hurdles at 16.14 seconds. Lasack took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.30 seconds and freshman Ben Wetzel (54.84) finished fourth.
Junior Tobias Arenz finished fourth in the 800 meter at two minutes and 18.10 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Arenz, sophomore Cody Curtis, junior Kalob Kimmel and sophomore Eli Key (3:57.93) was edged out by Lodi (3:57.07) for first place. The 4x800 relay team of junior Pierce Manning, Arenz, Kalob Kimmel and Curtis finished second (9:41.34) to Poynette (9:07.33).
Senior Vincent Mancheski placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet and four inches. Mancheski took sixth in the discus with a throw of 95 feet.
In the 1600, sophomore Martin Kimmel (5:02.09) finished second, junior Kaleb Regoli (5:28.88) took fourth, sophomore Landyn Christianson (5:45.32) placed fifth and sophomore Robert Thompson (5:46.76) ran sixth.
Wetzel took second in the pole vault with a height of nine feet and sophomore Parker Howard placed third with a height of nine feet.
Kalob Kimmel jumped to third in the triple jump with a mark of 38 feet and six inches.
Girls
Freshman McKenna Michel won the 1600 meter at 6:06.10, while freshman Piper Ryan (6:22.41) finished third. Michel placed third in the 800 meter at 2:48.58 and sophomore Ella Arenz (2:52.67) took fifth.
Junior Steffi Siewert, junior Abby Weisse, freshman Maddie Kimmel and freshman Brianna Ament won the 4x100 relay at 57.55 seconds.
In the discus throw, junior Evie Mikkelson finished first with a mark of 93 feet and three inches. Mikkelson took second in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet and eight inches.
Siewert (13.24) placed second to Lily Strong of Lodi (12.78) in the 100-meter dash. In the long jump, Siewert took second with a mark of 14 feet and 4.50 inches and Kimmel placed sixth at 13 feet and eight inches.
In the 4x400 relay, Ament, Michel, Ryan and Arenz finished second at 4:57.40.
Ament jumped to a second-place finish in the high jump at four feet and six inches. In the pole vault, junior Maeci Johnson took fifth at five feet.
Junior Moli Haak (1:16.80) tied for seventh in the 400 meters. Junior Abby Grosvold scored fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.60 seconds and placed third (1:05.34) in the 300-meter hurdles.
Boys team scores: Lodi 191.5, Poynette 153, Deerfield 118.5, Markesan 71, Cambridge 53, Parkview 48, Johnson Creek 28.
Girls team scores: Lodi 122, Deerfield 118, Markesan 104.5, Johnson Creek 102, Poynette 78, Cambridge 72.5, Parkview 32.