CAMBRIDGE
Oct. 30: Firewood Harvest
Winter is coming, and to prepare for it, the Lake Ripley Management District is having a firewood harvest event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring personal materials like gloves, a trailer or a chainsaw and take as much firewood as needed. For more information call (608) 423-4537 or email ripley@oaklandtown.com.
Oct. 31: Trunk-or-Treat
St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge is sponsoring a Trunk-or-Treat to coincide with the Village Trick-or-Treat time. The address is 415 E. North, Cambridge. It will be on the front lawn of the church, facing North St. There will be several cars with open trunks containing treats of various kinds for the children to have fun and to enjoy Halloween.
Nov. 6: Arts and Craft Fair
Cambridge Arts and Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair offers a festive opportunity to enjoy the quality, handmade merchandise of over 90 vendors. It’s also a great kick-off to the Christmas holiday shopping experience. In addition to arts and crafts, the fair will offer a raffle of gifts donated by local community members. Admission fee is $2 for everyone and will take place at the Cambridge High School.
Nov. 12 — 14: Once Upon a Mattress
The Cambridge High School will put on Once Upon a Mattress for its fall musical. Showings include Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14th at 1 p.m. More information to follow as the event approaches.
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through our half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. We have a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108.Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes your name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes your name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors. This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
DEERFIELD
Nov. 13: American Flag Collection
If people would like to respectively dispose of worn, faded or torn American flags, please drop it off at the Deerfield Public Library by Saturday, Nov. 13th. Deerfield Cub Scout Pack 88 will retire these flags in a special ceremony. For more information call Kevin Stevens at (608) 764-2920.
Nov. 13: Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show
For over 25 years, the Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show has gathered artists and craftspeople from across Wisconsin to display and sell their items. The show will be returning on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Deerfield Elementary School. Over 80 vendors will be featured at the event selling something for everyone, like artwork, gifts, cozy winter items, bird houses, soaps, wood signs, homemade goods, toys and more. Donate a non-perishable food item to the Deerfield Food pantry and receive an entry to be drawn for a special prize. Admission is $2, children 12 years old and under enter for free. For more information contact christmasincountry@gmail.com.
Note to potential vendors: The 2021 show is currently at capacity. Please email us at christmascountrycraftfair@hotmail.com to receive a 2022 registration form when they are available.
Nov. 12 — 14: Mamma Mia!
The Deerfield High School will present its fall musical, Mamma Mia! on Nov. 12, 13 and 14. More details will follow as the event approaches.